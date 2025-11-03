Home / India News / AAP slams Delhi govt over pollution, calls it public health emergency

AAP slams Delhi govt over pollution, calls it public health emergency

Senior AAP leaders said the capital is "gasping for breath" while BJP ministers remain busy with election campaigns in Bihar

The AAP has been constantly accusing the BJP government of fudging pollution data, a claim denied by the latter. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:35 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday slammed the Delhi government for "complete failure" in controlling pollution, saying that there was a "public health emergency" in the national capital.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the "four-engine government has ruined everything".

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to take care of themselves - this government is not going to do anything for you," he posted on X in Hindi.

Senior AAP leaders said the capital is "gasping for breath" while BJP ministers remain busy with election campaigns in Bihar.

AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said residents can no longer breathe the city's "poisonous" air, which has forced 'Warrior Moms' -- a collective of mothers fighting for children's right to breathe clean air -- to write to the health minister.

"...during this health emergency, Delhi's health minister and other BJP ministers have been busy in Bihar for the past several days," he said.

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Delhi is facing a full-fledged public health emergency. "The truth is, it is not Delhi's air but the BJP's mindset that has become toxic, he said on X.

The AAP has been constantly accusing the BJP government of fudging pollution data, a claim denied by the latter.

The 24-hour AQI settled at 309 (very poor) on Monday, declining from 366, the day before.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi air qualityAir pollution studyair pollutionAAP

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

