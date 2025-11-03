Home / India News / Darbar Move resumes in J&K after 4 yrs, CM Omar walks to office in Jammu

Darbar Move resumes in J&K after 4 yrs, CM Omar walks to office in Jammu

The 'Darbar Move' involves shifting the Jammu and Kashmir government's offices between Srinagar and Jammu with the changing seasons

Omar Abdullah, Omar
On October 16, Abdullah fulfilled his election promise by reviving the 'Darbar Move', bringing relief to the business community | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday left his official residence on foot for his office at the Civil Secretariat here, marking the resumption of the biannual 'Darbar Move' after a gap of four years.

As he walked through Residency Road and Raghunath Bazar, various trader associations, including Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accorded him a grand welcome and lauded his decision to revive the age-old tradition that was halted in 2021.

The 'Darbar Move' involves shifting the Jammu and Kashmir government's offices between Srinagar and Jammu with the changing seasons.

The Civil Secretariat and other move offices closed in Srinagar on October 30 and 31, and started functioning from the winter capital on Monday for the next six months.

The 'Darbar Move' was started by the Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago. It was halted by LG Sinha in June 2021, citing the administration's complete transition to e-office, which, he said, would save around Rs 200 crore annually.

The decision drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including Jammu's business community, which termed the move a blow to trade and the traditional bond between the two regions. They had been pressing for the revival of the practice ever since.

On October 16, Abdullah fulfilled his election promise by reviving the 'Darbar Move', bringing relief to the business community here.

Abdullah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and minister Javed Rana, left his official residence around 9 am and walked a few kilometres to reach the civil secretariat.

Traders turned up in large numbers. They garlanded the chief minister, showered flower petals and distributed sweets amid drumbeats throughout the journey.

The security detail of the chief minister had a tough time managing the surging and enthusiastic crowds as he walked to the secretariat.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Arun Gupta was among the first ones to greet the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

At least 19 dead as gravel-laden lorry collides with bus in Telangana

PM Modi launches ₹1 trn RDI fund to spur private investment in research

Maharashtra reserves 70% jobs in district cooperative banks for locals

3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirJammuSrinagar

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story