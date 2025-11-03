Home / India News / Delhi HC rejects plea against FSSAI order banning ORS labels on drinks

Delhi HC rejects plea against FSSAI order banning ORS labels on drinks

The high court said the measures taken by the FSSAI are impelled by "serious public health considerations" and are regulatory measures applicable across the food industry

fake ORS drinks
Mislabelled “ORS” drinks are putting young lives at risk. (Photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the decision of the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ban Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) labelling on any fruit-based, non-carbonated or ready-to-drink beverages.

The high court said the measures taken by the FSSAI are impelled by "serious public health considerations" and are regulatory measures applicable across the food industry.

Justice Sachin Datta, in an order passed on October 31, refused to interfere with the FSSAI's October 14 and 15 orders by which it has withdrawn permissions for food-and-beverage companies to use the word "ORS" in their labelling unless they met the standard medical formulation.

"In the circumstances, this court is not inclined to interdict with the impugned orders, in light of the aforesaid order dated October 30, 2025 passed by the FSSAI. This is particularly in light of the deleterious effect and adverse health outcomes in the event of consumption of the offending products by those who are in medical need of an ORS formulation," the high court said.

It added that the court does not find it apposite to sit in appeal over a measure taken by the FSSAI on public health considerations.

The court dismissed a petition by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd challenging the FSSAI's directive restricting use of the label 'ORS' for its oral rehydration solution brand Rebalanz VITORS.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the pharma company made a statement that the petitioner has ceased manufacturing fresh stocks of its products.

It was also stated that the company was willing to re-label or re-brand its existing inventory or stock of the food products concerned and that the stock which was already in the supply chain be allowed to be sold to prevent irreparable and huge loss to the petitioner.

The court, however, said it was not inclined to pass any directions in this regard in these proceedings except to direct the regulatory body (FSSAI) to consider this aspect of the matter on a representation being made by the petitioner.

"Accordingly, the present petition is dismissed, while granting liberty to make such a representation to the FSSAI, which shall be duly considered and disposed of by FSSAI by way of a reasoned order, after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, within a period of one week of receipt thereof," it said.

On October 14, the FSSAI issued an order withdrawing all prior permissions for food-and-beverage companies to use the term 'ORS' in product names or branding unless they met the standard medical formulation.

The food safety regulator deemed use of 'ORS' in branding by sugary or electrolyte drinks as misleading to consumers, particularly children, and in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

ORS is an abbreviation for Oral Rehydration Solution formulations recommended by the WHO and is given to people suffering from dehydration.

The counsel for FSSAI opposed the company's request that it be allowed to sell the stock, which is already in the market, with the Rebalanz VITORS mark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Several air monitoring stations not working: SC seeks CAQM report

LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

SIR exercise to begin in 12 states, Union territories from Tuesday

PM to attend Guru Tegh Bahadur anniversary event in Kurukshetra on Nov 25

Bengal's Swasthya Sathi scheme crosses 10 mn hospitalisations: CM Mamata

Topics :Delhi High CourtFSSAIhealth issuesBranding

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story