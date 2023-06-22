Home / India News / AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chair

AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chair

The AAP government will move the Supreme Court against the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, Atishi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chair

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP government will move the Supreme Court against the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, she said the government had recommended the name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha for the post on June 21.

However, it was "sidelined and former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar was appointed as the chairman by the BJP-led Centre. This has been done to 'trouble' the elected government of Delhi. In the coming days, we will approach the Supreme Court against this 'illegal' appointment," she said.

A statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office on Wednesday night said Justice Kumar has been appointed the DERC chairman by President Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in January recommended the name of retired high court judge Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava for appointment as the chairperson of the power regulator.

The LG office statement, however, said the appointment of Kumar comes as Shrivastava expressed his inability to take charge due to "family commitments and requirements" through a communication on June 15.

Also Read

Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail after 26 months by Allahabad HC

Atiq conviction: Judge, lawyers and ex-minister get additional security

Allahabad HC reverses UP government notification on OBC reservation

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Final phase of voting begins for local body polls in Uttar Pradesh

How a man staying in Delhi five star hotel left with unpaid bill of Rs 58L

Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 23

New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

Small industry players stage protests in Karnataka over power tariff hike

Prepare Ayushman Bharat cards for those eligible on priority: Adityanath

Topics :AtishiAAPHigh CourtSupreme Court

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story