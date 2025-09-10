Home / India News / Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking personality rights protection

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking personality rights protection

In his suit, Abhishek Bachchan has raised issues similar to those raised by Aishwarya, highlighting unauthorised misuse, including AI-generated and deepfakes of his image and persona

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan
Rai had also pointed out that unknown entities or John Does are collecting money by claiming association with her, and circulating morphed images. | (Photo:PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, a day after actor and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved the court for similar relief. 
 
The Delhi High Court, after hearing the matter on Wednesday, said it will pass orders.
 
In his suit, Abhishek Bachchan has raised issues similar to those raised by Aishwarya, highlighting unauthorised misuse, including AI-generated and deepfakes of his image and persona for the sale of merchandise as well as in pornographic content.
 
Highlighting the infringement of his personality and publicity rights by various YouTube channels, online marketplaces, and merchandise sites, Bachchan, through his counsel, told Justice Tejas Karia that sexually objectionable material, autographs, and merchandise were being sold without authorisation.
 
Referring to such infringing content, Bachchan’s counsel Pravin Anand contended, “All fake. There are videos using AI technologies to distort, a level which can create misunderstanding…may see how insulting that can get…It’s all fake news.”
 
On Tuesday, in a similar suit by Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before the Delhi High Court, Justice Karia had orally said that he would pass orders of injunction or takedown against the infringing entities.
 
Rai had also pointed out that unknown entities or John Does are collecting money by claiming association with her, and circulating morphed images. 
 
“These are not images belonging to Aishwarya Rai, nor has she authorised such images. All are AI-generated. (There are) some intimate photographs which are completely unreal,” Rai’s counsel had argued.
 
In 2023, the Bachchans had moved the Delhi HC seeking action against misleading information by certain miscreants for “the sake of puerile publicity”. 
 
They had said miscreants circulated videos on YouTube, alleging that their daughter Aaradhaya was critically ill and one of the videos had even claimed that she was no more. They had also alleged that morphed pictures were used in the said videos.
 
Amitabh Bachchan, in 2022, had similarly sought protection from the Delhi High Court of his publicity rights as a celebrity, objecting to unauthorised use of his celebrity status to promote goods and services without his permission. 
 
Personality rights, also known as the right of publicity, are the inherent rights of an individual to control and profit from the commercial use of their name, image, voice, likeness, and other unique attributes. They are a part of Trademark laws. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal unrest LIVE: Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki to head interim govt, local media reports

PM Modi set to flag off Mizoram's first Rajdhani train on Saturday

Union cabinet clears Rs 7,616 cr rail and highway projects in Bihar

India achieves 250 GW green energy generation capacity: Prahlad Joshi

ECI may launch nationwide electoral roll revision in October: Report

Topics :Delhi High CourtAbhishek BachchanCopyright rules

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story