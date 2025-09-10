Home / India News / ECI may launch nationwide electoral roll revision in October: Report

ECI may launch nationwide electoral roll revision in October: Report

The official announcement for the Special Intensive Revision may be made before polling in Bihar concludes, according to an India Today report

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election
Sources told India Today that an official announcement of the nationwide SIR could be made before polling concludes in Bihar. (Photo: PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to launch a special nationwide revision of electoral rolls, expected to begin in October, according to an India Today report.
 
The proposal was reportedly discussed and approved during a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states and Union Territories on Wednesday, the report said.
 
Recently, the ECI carried out a similar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of the state Assembly elections slated for later this year. If the Commission proceeds with Wednesday’s decision, the same process will be extended across the country.
 
Sources told India Today that an official announcement of the nationwide SIR could be made before polling concludes in Bihar. During the meeting, CEOs were asked how quickly they could prepare for the revision, with most saying that basic groundwork could be completed by September, enabling the process to start in October.

Focus on logistics and verification

The day-long workshop included presentations of over three and a half hours, focusing on logistics and preparations for SIR. The Election Commission also instructed state CEOs to compile a list of documents that can be accepted for voter verification, the report added.
 
According to sources, the list of acceptable documents would be based on locally available certificates, which vary across states. For instance, states with large tribal populations, those in the northeast, and coastal areas often rely on unique documents for proof of identity and residence.
 
In some regions, local bodies or autonomous councils issue widely accepted certificates. The Commission has asked CEOs to consider such variations when finalising the verification process.

Purpose of the exercise

According to the Election Commission, the main objective of the SIR is to improve the accuracy of voter lists. This will involve removing names of deceased persons, people who have permanently shifted residence, duplicate entries, or non-citizens. At the same time, the Commission said it wants to ensure that every eligible voter is properly included.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal unrest LIVE: Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki to head interim govt, local media reports

Cabinet announces ₹7,616 cr highway, railway projects in poll-bound Bihar

40 regional parties earned ₹2,532 cr in FY24, 70% via electoral bonds: ADR

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body begin fast demanding Ladakh statehood

Mamata shifts stay to monitor Nepal situation amid network issues

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Elections 2025ECIBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story