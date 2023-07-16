Home / India News / 'Abnormal' rains in 14 Raj districts, only Jaisalmer gets scanty rainfall

'Abnormal' rains in 14 Raj districts, only Jaisalmer gets scanty rainfall

Of the 33 districts in the state, 14 districts witnessed 'abnormal' rainfall while as many received 'excess' rains so far this monsoon season, according to official data released on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Representative Image (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
All but one district of Rajasthan has received normal or above normal rainfall this monsoon so far, a report issued here by the Water Resources Department showed.

Only Jaisalmer witnessed 'scanty' rainfall with rains 60 per cent less than normal, the report said.

A total of 14 districts, including the state capital Jaipur, are in the 'abnormal rainfall' category and as many recorded 'excess rainfall', while four districts received normal rainfall, according to the report.

The districts which receive 20 to 59 per cent more than the normal fall under the 'excess' category while districts recording 60 per cent or more rains are under the 'abnormal' category, the report cited.

Similarly, the districts where the rainfall ranges between 19 per cent below and 19 per cent above normal are considered to fall in the 'normal' category, whereas those receiving 20 to 59 per cent less than the normal are in the 'deficit' category. Districts recording below 60 per cent or less rainfall are said to receive 'scanty' rainfall, it added.

The state altogether 'abnormal' rains as it recorded 273.91 mm of rainfall which is 77.7 per cent above the normal of 154.11 mm recorded from June 1 to July 16, the report said.

While Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur recorded 'abnormal' rainfall, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Bundi, Churu, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh are the 14 districts that witnessed 'excess' rainfall.

Four districts which fell under the 'normal' category in this period are Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur and Jhalawar, the report added.

Due to widespread rainfall, the water storage in 690 dams in the state on July 16 was 58.55 per cent of the total capacity of 12,580.03 mqm, compared to 44.54 per cent on the same day last year, the department added.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall occurred at several areas in the state and few received heavy rains in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the weather office said.

Bundi's Nainwa was the wettest in the state with 11 cm rainfall, followed by 10 cm at Dausa's Lalsot, it added.

According to weather data from Sunday morning till evening, Kota recorded 35.3 mm rainfall, followed by 23.4 mm at Ganganagar. A few other places recorded below 24 mm rainfall.

The MeT has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Kota, Sawai Madhopur on Monday and in Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Churu on Tuesday.

Topics :Indian monsoonrajasthanrains

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

