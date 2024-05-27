Above normal rainfall likely this monsoon; to boost economic growth: IMD

India is likely to receive above average monsoon rains this year, the weather office said on Monday, retaining its April forecast.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said India likely to experience normal rainfall (92-108 per cent of long period average of 166.9 mm) in June. Barring a few parts of southern peninsular India, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures expected in country in June, it said.



"Conditions favourable for onset of monsoon over Kerala in next 5 days," said IMD. It added, "India's monsoon core zone comprising most of the rain-fed agriculture areas likely to receive above normal rainfall."



According to IMD, below-normal monsoon rainfall predicted in northeast India, normal in northwest, and above normal in central and south peninsular India.



The weather office also added that Northwestern and central parts of the country are likely to get some relief from scorching heat after three days due to a fresh western disturbance.



According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 heat wave days, with temperatures reaching 45-50 degrees Celsius.

"Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," Mohapatra said in a virtual press conference.



Delhi, south Haryana, southwest UP and Punjab recorded five-seven heat wave days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 44 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius, he said.



Assam also experienced a heat wave with record breaking temperatures on May 25-26.



The IMD attributed the heat wave in northwest India and some parts of the central region in the second half of May to the lack of rainfall, stronger dry and warm winds and an anti-cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

Mohapatra said only two of the five western disturbances that affected north India were active.