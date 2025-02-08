ACB registers DA case against Telangana official, finds Rs 4 cr assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the Deputy Transport Commissioner, Warangal district, and found assets worth over Rs 4 crore allegedly linked to him and his family members.

The case was registered against the official after he allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, an ACB release said here.

As this is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, preliminary searches were conducted on Friday at his house and various places belonging to him and his relatives.

During the searches, property documents related to houses, open plots and agricultural lands were found in the official's name and in the names of his family members. Furthermore, bank balance amount, household articles, vehicles (four wheelers-3, two-wheeler-1), gold and silver ornaments and 23 foreign liquor bottles were found. The total value of the assets is estimated to be about Rs 4,04,78,767.

Further verification of more assets is underway, the ACB said.

An intimation was given to the Shankarpally Excise Police regarding 23 foreign liquor bottles found, who registered a separate excise case under COR (Crime Occurence Report) under Telangana Excise Act, 1968 against the official, the release said.