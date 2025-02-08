Latest LIVE: Deaths of 23 Hindus, 152 attacks on temples in Bangladesh cited since Aug, says govt

Since August, reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, the government said. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha also said "during the last two months (November 26, 2024 till January 25, 2025), 76 cases of incidents of attacks against Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh". The government was asked about the details of cases of harassment caused to Hindus in Bangladesh reported during the last two months; the number of Hindu people who have been injured or died along with the number of attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh. "Since August reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh," he said in his response. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri echoed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech that the process of deportations is not new, and that India is not an uncooperative country. Misri, speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, said that there are certain legalities in the deportation process to make sure all the citizens are Indian citizens. When asked about the use of military plane for deporting illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Misri acknowledged that this particular flight is of somewhat different nature than previous ones. "The deportation that happened the day before yesterday is somewhat different compared to flights that have been taking place for many years and is of a slightly different nature," he said. On being asked whether there were protests after the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US in 2012, Misri said that there were no records of protests happening. Forced leaves pulling all but a small fraction of staffers of the US Agency for International Development off the job around the world began Friday, while employees turned to federal courts to try to roll back the Trump administration's swift dismantling of the six-decade-old aid agency and its programs worldwide. A judge was holding a hearing Friday afternoon in the lawsuit from federal workers associations, who argue that President Donald Trump lacks the authority to shut down an agency enshrined in congressional legislation.