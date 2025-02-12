Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das passes away at 83

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, passed away at 83 in Lucknow's SGPGI. He was hospitalised after a stroke and battled multiple health issues

Acharya Satyendra Das
Acharya Satyendra Das served as the chief priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, passed away at the age of 83 at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Wednesday. The hospital confirmed his demise.
 
On February 3, Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to SGPGI after suffering a stroke. Initially, he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ayodhya, but was later shifted to SGPGI for advanced medical care.
 
The chief priest had been undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and diabetes and was in the Neurology ward HDU before his passing.
 
According to his disciple Pradeep Das, Acharya Satyendra Das’s last rites will be performed on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. His body is currently being transported from Lucknow to Ayodhya for the final rituals.
 

Condolences from leaders 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, calling the chief priest’s passing “an irreparable loss”.  On Tuesday, CM Adityanath visited SGPGI to check on Acharya Satyendra Das’s health.
 

  Who was Acharya Satyendra Das? 

Acharya Satyendra Das was appointed as the chief priest of the Ram temple in early 1992, nine months before the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. 
He was the longest-serving chief priest of the temple and took on the role at 20. A member of the Nirvani Akhara, he was known for his association with temple developments and frequently spoke to the media about religious and temple-related matters.
 
Last month, Acharya Satyendra Das, who was the longest-serving chief priest of the Ram temple, participated in the first anniversary celebrations of the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol. He described the celebrations as “very beautiful”.  (With agency inputs)
Topics :AyodhyaRam templeBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

