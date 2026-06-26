Action began immediately: CM Yogi after arrests in Ram temple donation case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said action against those accused in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began immediately after the SIT submitted its report, asserting that those found guilty would not be spared.

Addressing a public meeting in Deoria, Adityanath reiterated his warning against hurting people's faith.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith of all of us and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast an evil eye on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had said an SIT had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received," Adityanath said, recalling his remarks in Ayodhya on June 19.

"The SIT report came and action started immediately. I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood," he said. The chief minister said no one would be allowed to play with public faith and warned of strict action against anyone found guilty. "Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he said. Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.