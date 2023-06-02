Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

ANI General News
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

"My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana," the President said in a tweet.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also extended greetings and recalled the struggles and sacrifices made by the people for Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movement.

According to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy, CM KCR will hoist the national flag at the newly built Telangana Secretariat later in the day to kick off 21 days of celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day to highlight its achievements in the last nine years.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K. Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

Also Read

Delhi excise scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on ED summons on March 24

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

Telangana's ruling party BRS to hold meet in backdrop of Karnataka results

Liquor policy case: SC offers no relief to Kavitha against ED summons

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki rides Mumbai local, explores markets

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Nepal PM to arrive in MP for 2-day visit; to visit Mahakaleshwar temple

LIVE: Composition of UNSC not aligned with realities of world, says Kamboj

Topics :TelanganaPresident of India

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story