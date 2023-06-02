President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

"My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana," the President said in a tweet.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also extended greetings and recalled the struggles and sacrifices made by the people for Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movement.

According to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy, CM KCR will hoist the national flag at the newly built Telangana Secretariat later in the day to kick off 21 days of celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day to highlight its achievements in the last nine years.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K. Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.