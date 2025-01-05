Actor Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede death case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, named as an accused in the case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police here on Sunday as part of his bail conditions.

Arjun, listed as accused No 11 in the case, was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3. As per the court's directives, the actor is required to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or until the charge sheet is filed, whichever comes earlier.

Additionally, the court instructed the Pushpa star not to change his residential address without prior intimation to the court and barred him from leaving the country without prior approval. These conditions will remain in force until the case is resolved.

The incident took place on December 4, when a stampede-like situation erupted at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son sustained injuries in the chaos.

Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14, which is set to expire on January 10.