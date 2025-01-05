Amit Shah meets spiritual leaders Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with spiritual leader Sadhguru on Saturday. During their meeting, they discussed Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delighted to meet Shri @SadhguruJV Ji. Had a discussion about Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies."

Sadhguru is the founder of the Isha Foundation, based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's post, Sadhguru expressed pleasure in meeting him and praised Shah's engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation, calling it admirable.

"Pleasure meeting Hon'ble Home Minister of Bharat. His engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation is admirable," Sadhguru said on X.

Earlier, Home Minister Shah met with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. During their meeting, they discussed various topics related to spirituality and national interest.

"Met Junapithadheeswar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Had a detailed discussion with him on various topics related to spirituality and national interest. Your role in spreading Indian knowledge traditions and philosophy in the world is commendable," Amit Shah said on X.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj is the present Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, one of the oldest and most prominent Akharas in India.

Meanwhile, with days left for the Mahakumbh Mela, several Akharas on Saturday took out a grand Shobha Yatra in Prayagraj. The procession was a vibrant display of devotion, with sadhus smeared in holy ash, adorned with garlands, and riding horses.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).