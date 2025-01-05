Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Amit Shah meets spiritual leaders Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Amit Shah meets spiritual leaders Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's post, Sadhguru expressed pleasure in meeting him and praised Shah's engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation, calling it admirable

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Home Minister Shah met with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with spiritual leader Sadhguru on Saturday. During their meeting, they discussed Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delighted to meet Shri @SadhguruJV Ji. Had a discussion about Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies."

Sadhguru is the founder of the Isha Foundation, based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's post, Sadhguru expressed pleasure in meeting him and praised Shah's engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation, calling it admirable.

"Pleasure meeting Hon'ble Home Minister of Bharat. His engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation is admirable," Sadhguru said on X.

Earlier, Home Minister Shah met with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. During their meeting, they discussed various topics related to spirituality and national interest.

Also Read

News updates: Dense fog in Delhi, city sees season's longest zero visibility spell

Instead of creating infra in Delhi, Kejriwal built 'sheesh mahal': Shah

Prayer meet for late former PM Manmohan Singh to be held on Friday

Govt declares Wayanad tragedy severe disaster, Priyanka Gandhi welcomes it

Glad Shah declared Wayanad tragedy as 'Disaster of Severe Nature': Priyanka

"Met Junapithadheeswar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Had a detailed discussion with him on various topics related to spirituality and national interest. Your role in spreading Indian knowledge traditions and philosophy in the world is commendable," Amit Shah said on X.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj is the present Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, one of the oldest and most prominent Akharas in India.

Meanwhile, with days left for the Mahakumbh Mela, several Akharas on Saturday took out a grand Shobha Yatra in Prayagraj. The procession was a vibrant display of devotion, with sadhus smeared in holy ash, adorned with garlands, and riding horses.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: From Delhi metro to Namo Bharat, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 cr today

Coldplay gets notice against using children ahead of Ahmedabad concert

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi today

Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

Topics :Amit ShahHome MinistryHindusHinduism

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story