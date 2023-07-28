Home / India News / ADB, India Sign $200 million loan to expand urban services in Rajasthan

ADB, India Sign $200 million loan to expand urban services in Rajasthan

The Asian Development Bank will provide additional financing to support the Rajasthan Secondary Towns Development Sector Project to improve water supply, sanitation systems, and urban resilience

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have inked a $200 million loan agreement to bolster the ongoing Rajasthan Secondary Towns Development Sector Project. The project's objective is to expand water supply and sanitation systems, while also enhancing urban resilience and promoting heritage conservation in selected towns.

The loan agreement was signed by Vumlunmang Vualnam, Additional Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India, and Takeo Konishi, the country director of ADB's India Resident Mission, representing ADB.

Vualnam emphasised that the additional financing will assist the Government of Rajasthan in its commitment to address basic infrastructure gaps in secondary towns by expanding water supply and sanitation services, ultimately improving the quality of life in urban local bodies.

Konishi added, “The project will incorporate various innovative and climate-resilient solutions for expanding basic urban services and incorporate nature-based solutions to rehabilitate heritage structures besides piloting public-private partnerships in the state’s water and sanitation sector to deepen private sector engagement.”

The ongoing project, approved in September 2020, has already made significant progress, laying approximately 1,451 kilometers of water supply pipes, 1,110 kilometers of sewer pipes, and providing water services to 68,098 households in selected secondary towns across Rajasthan.

With the additional financing, water supply systems in at least seven towns will be upgraded by transitioning from groundwater sources to surface water, replacing around 700 kilometers of leaking water pipes, installing 1,400 kilometers of new water supply pipelines, and connecting 77,000 households with water meters. Moreover, the project will establish three new water treatment plants.

Sanitation systems in at least eight towns will also see improvements, involving the rehabilitation of approximately 580 kilometers of sewers, construction of seven sewage treatment plants with co-treatment units for fecal sludge and septage, and connecting at least 54,000 households to the sewage system.

In ADB's support, a new feature introduced is water facility development for urban resilience improvement and heritage-sensitive urban development in at least eight heritage towns or towns with significant tourism potential. This initiative includes the reconstruction of water structures with heritage value, integrating nature-based solutions to enhance climate resilience. Additionally, at least 20 heritage or heritage-like structures will be rehabilitated to create a more appealing living environment and attract more tourists.

The project also plans to establish a special-purpose vehicle through a public-private partnership to address water security issues in Rajasthan's manufacturing industry. This initiative aims to encourage private sector investments and financing, establishing designated pipe networks to transport treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants to industrial facilities.

Also Read

ADB, India signs $141.12 mn loan for industrial corridor development in AP

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Asian Development Bank to focus on urban schemes in new India strategy

ADB launches country partnership strategy for climate-resilient growth

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

110% increase in number of MBBS seats in India since 2014, Centre tells LS

2 hr block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway arm to remove boulders from landslide

Firms to get 50% financial aid to set up semiconductor facilities: PM Modi

Air Asia staff stops K'taka guv Thaawar Chand Gehlot from boarding flight

DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo for tail strike incidents

Topics :Asian Development BankrajasthanUrbanisationsanitationwater supplyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story