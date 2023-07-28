Air Asia staff stops K'taka guv Thaawar Chand Gehlot from boarding flight

The office of the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, has written to the Airport Authority of India that the Kemepegowda International Airport Limited and AirAsia did not allow him to board a flight to Hyderabad on Thursday even when the governor had reached the airport 15 minutes before take-off, The Indian Express (IE) has reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said that the incident caused embarrassment to the Governor. Gehlot was supposed to board the 2.05 pm AirAsia flight 15-972 from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. The governor had reached the airport at 1.50 pm, 15 minutes before take-off, and briefly stayed in the restroom before he was escorted to the aircraft.

However, the ground staff prevented the governor from boarding the aircraft, saying that the gates of the aircraft were closed, IE cited sources aware of the matter.

"The governor was not late and there was still five minutes for the take-off. The ATC and the flight attendants could have permitted the governor to enter the flight. It is a violation of protocol. A letter has been written seeking legal action. This is the first time a governor has not been allowed to board a flight after being on time," the source told IE.

Thaawar chand Gehlot is the 13th Governor of Karnataka. Earlier, he also served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014 to 2021.