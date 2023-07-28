Home / India News / Air Asia staff stops K'taka guv Thaawar Chand Gehlot from boarding flight

Air Asia staff stops K'taka guv Thaawar Chand Gehlot from boarding flight

According to a report, the office of the Governor of Karnataka has written to the AAI protesting the incident

BS Web Team New Delhi
Thawarchand Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The office of the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, has written to the Airport Authority of India that the Kemepegowda International Airport Limited and AirAsia did not allow him to board a flight to Hyderabad on Thursday even when the governor had reached the airport 15 minutes before take-off, The Indian Express (IE) has reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said that the incident caused embarrassment to the Governor. Gehlot was supposed to board the 2.05 pm AirAsia flight 15-972 from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. The governor had reached the airport at 1.50 pm, 15 minutes before take-off, and briefly stayed in the restroom before he was escorted to the aircraft.

However, the ground staff prevented the governor from boarding the aircraft, saying that the gates of the aircraft were closed, IE cited sources aware of the matter.

"The governor was not late and there was still five minutes for the take-off. The ATC and the flight attendants could have permitted the governor to enter the flight. It is a violation of protocol. A letter has been written seeking legal action. This is the first time a governor has not been allowed to board a flight after being on time," the source told IE.

Thaawar chand Gehlot is the 13th Governor of Karnataka. Earlier, he also served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014 to 2021.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

S Chand and Co to acquire stake in government test prep platform ixamBee

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

AAI targets Rs 98,000 crore capital outlay to meet air traffic demands

DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo for tail strike incidents

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

LS passes National Dental Commission Bill for better quality education

India seeks EU nod for export of farmed shrimps by newly listed firms

Biological Diversity Bill: What is it, and what are the changes made to it?

Topics :AAIAirports Authority of India AAIDGCAJyotiraditya ScindiaAir Asia IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story