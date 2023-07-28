Home / India News / 2 hr block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway arm to remove boulders from landslide

2 hr block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway arm to remove boulders from landslide

After a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel, the debris was completely cleared in the early hours of Friday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

After a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel, the debris was completely cleared in the early hours of Friday, and all three lanes towards the state capital were closed for traffic for two hours in the afternoon, an official said.The landslide took place around 8 pm on Thursday, which affected the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai, he said.

Soon after the landslide, one of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud. Later, one more lane was shut, the official said. "The landslide debris was completely cleared by 2 am on Friday, but as some soil is still falling at the spot, a team is set to carry out an inspection. Therefore, one lane was kept shut for traffic, while two others were operational," a highway police official said. From 2 pm, a block was conducted as all three lanes towards Mumbai were closed for vehicular movement to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills, he said.

The block is operational till 4 pm, the official added.

On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel had disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway. The 95-km expressway connecting the two major cities of Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune - passes through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and is dotted with tunnels.

Also Read

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

4 dead, 3 injured as chemical tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Number of road accident deaths in Maharashtra up by over 2,000 in 3 years

Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi renamed as APJ Abdul Kalam Lane: NDMC

Firms to get 50% financial aid to set up semiconductor facilities: PM Modi

Air Asia staff stops K'taka guv Thaawar Chand Gehlot from boarding flight

DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo for tail strike incidents

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

LS passes National Dental Commission Bill for better quality education

Topics :Mumbai-Pune expresswaylandslide

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story