Home / India News / ADB to give $200 mn loan for U'khand climate resilient power system project

ADB to give $200 mn loan for U'khand climate resilient power system project

"The ADB funding for the project will strengthen power system infrastructure and help Uttarakhand in achieving its goal of providing 24x7 power to its residents," said Mukherjee

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday signed an agreement for a USD 200 million loan to improve the quality, efficiency, and reliability of power supply in Uttarakhand.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Uttarakhand Climate Resilient Power System Development Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Hoe Yun Jeong, Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge of ADB's India Resident Mission, for ADB, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The ADB funding for the project will strengthen power system infrastructure and help Uttarakhand in achieving its goal of providing 24x7 power to its residents," said Mukherjee after signing the loan agreement.

"The project will enhance the power system network's capabilities, facilitating the seamless integration and transmission of renewable energy to load centres. Simultaneously, it involves upgrading the distribution system to minimize power outages and reduce technical losses," said Jeong said.

The project will modernise Dehradun city's power network infrastructure by introducing an advanced and climate-resilient underground cable system comprising 537 km subterranean cables, 354 ring main units, and 99 compact substations.

Additionally, it will enhance the current power system by installing upstream substations and their associated power lines that will help meet increasing electricity demand, reduce network congestion, and improve power distribution reliability in urban and suburban areas, it said.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

ADB approves $50 million loan to help Nepal in making policy reforms

ADB approves $ 400 mn loan to support govt's urban reform agenda

Asian Development Bank appoints Bhargav Dasgupta as VP of market solutions

MHA orders probe into LS security breach, CRPF DG to head inquiry panel

LS security breach: Intruder's last social media post about 'making effort'

India votes in favour of UNGA resolution on immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Parliament security breach: What LS handbook says on visitors' passes

New bills to replace law on customs, excise, age limits of GSTAT members

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Asian Development BankUttarakhandPower sale

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story