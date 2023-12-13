Home / India News / LS security breach: Intruder's last social media post about 'making effort'

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero hour

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
"Making an effort is important whether you win or lose," said Sagar Sharma in his last social media post before he and another person jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery, triggering panic and chaos in the House.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit.

In a post on Instagram, Sagar wrote, "Jeete ya hare, par koshish to zaruri hai. Ab dekhna ye hai safar kitana haseen hoga. Umeed hai fir milengey (Making an effort is important whether you win or lose. Let's see how beautiful the journey will be. Hope to see you again)."

Family members of Sagar said he left his home in Lucknow two days ago to take part in a "protest" in Delhi. However, the family said they were unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach.

According to police, the family hails from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Police quoting family members said that Sagar had returned to Lucknow from Bengaluru recently.

He drove an e-rickshaw, a police official said.

Topics :Lok SabhaParliament winter sessionParliament

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

