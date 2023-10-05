FSSAI clarifies addition of protein binders not permitted in milk, products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clarified on Thursday that the addition of protein binders or any other additives is not permitted in milk and milk products.

The body added that only those additives specified for milk and milk products in Appendix A of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, can be used for these products.

“Almost every dairy product has a unique and well-accepted textural and other sensory characteristics. Hence, the addition of any binding material like protein binders to milk and milk products is not warranted to modify the textural or sensory parameters,” stated a release by FSSAI.

Binding agents have emerged as an important and required class of ingredients to manufacture a wide range of new food products, especially semi-solid or solid foods.

“However, such application is known to affect the digestibility of the protein bound and thus can affect the biological and nutritive value of milk proteins. Protein binding also influences the bioavailability and distribution of active compounds,” the release added.

Speaking to Business Standard, Jayen Mehta, MD of Amul, said the company uses only pure cheese whey for its range of recently launched protein products, which include lassi and buttermilk. Amul is one of the biggest dairy producers in the country.

Milk protein has a high biological value as it is a good source of essential amino acids. Moreover, milk proteins are easily digestible and do not contain any anti-nutritional factors, unlike many plant-based proteins.

In addition, milk and milk products contain a wide array of proteins with biological activities ranging from antimicrobial ones to those facilitating the absorption of nutrients, as well as acting as growth factors, hormones, enzymes, antibodies, and immune stimulants.

The clarification might have a significant impact on the enriched milk market in India, but the quantum of the impact remains to be seen.