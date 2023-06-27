Home / India News / ADGP Kashmir reviews security measures in Anantnag ahead of Amarnath Yatra

ADGP Kashmir reviews security measures in Anantnag ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Given the importance of SANJY and the security challenges it poses, the ADGP Kashmir's visit aimed to assess the preparations and provide necessary guidance to the officers

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar visited South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday to evaluate the security measures put in place for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra (SANJY)-2023 on Monday.

The meeting was attended by GoC Victor Force, IG CRPF, IG BSF, Sector commander sector 1 & 3, DIG SKR Anantnag, DIG CRPF Awantipora, DIG CRPF Anantnag DIG ITBP, SSP Anantnag, SSP Kulgam, SSP Awantipora, CO NDRF and other senior officers.

The report submitted by the joint team of the Yatra track was also discussed. ADGP directed all SSPs and COs of CAPFs to conduct mock drills and joint briefings on the spot.

Recognizing the vital role of public safety, ADGP Vijay Kumar emphasized the need to prioritize the well-being of pilgrims as well as the general public throughout the Yatra.

He directed the officers to ensure that all necessary measures should be taken to guarantee a secure and hassle-free experience for the pilgrims. During the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to maintain close coordination and display better synergy among them and ensure the safety of the general public.

Security of the routes adopted for the pilgrims was discussed in detail and it was entrusted upon the officers to strengthen the security grid along the National Highway mainly at the vulnerable points to prevent any eventuality.

Moreover, he directed the officers to increase surveillance and gather intelligence inputs about any possible terror threats. He also directed the officers to intensify the Motor Vehicle Checkpoints (MVCP) and night dominations along the NHW. Several SOPs were reviewed. It was decided to deploy Anti Drone equipment of the Army at sensitive Yatra camps and locations.

The ADGP Kashmir advised the participating officers to use modern technology drone monitoring systems to keep a close vigil on their area of jurisdiction. Furthermore, the officers were directed to gather actionable intelligence information about the terrorists and their associates.

He also directed the officers to keep a strict vigil on rumour mongers who are hell-bent towards spreading forged and concocted news to create panic among the masses on social media platforms and take action under the law against such elements.

He also stressed the officers to manage the alternative routes at congested junctions for the hassle-free movement of commuters for the convenience of the general public.

Earlier at the onset of the meeting, ADGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers about the security arrangements put in place for the safe and smooth conduct of the Yatra. He lauded the efforts made jointly by the Police and security forces and expressed confidence in their ability to handle any security challenges effectively.

The functioning of already established joint control rooms for the convenience of pilgrims was also discussed. He directed all officers to ensure no inconvenience to the general public during the yatra.

