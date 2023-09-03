Aditya L1: India's Surya Namaskar to boost pvt sector, bring in more funds

As India gears up for a 'Surya Namaskar' in 125 days from now through its Aditya L1 mission, private sector players in the country who contributed to the mission are optimistic about the success of the launch. Several private sector players, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), MTAR Technologies and Ananth Technologies, played a pivotal role in India's first observatory mission to the Sun.

This is also expected to increase investor interest in the Indian private sector, bringing in more funding. Several other institutes like the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Department of Science and Technology, and the European Space Agency (ESA) have also contributed to this historic mission by India. India successfully launched Aditya-L1 from the launch pad at Sriharikota at 11:50 am on Saturday.



The mission comes days after the country made history by becoming the first to land on the Moon's south pole and the fourth to soft-land on the lunar surface. Approximately one hour and four minutes later, at around 12:54 pm, Aditya-L1 was successfully injected into an intermediate orbit, a first step towards its 125-day journey.



"Congratulations, the Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected," said Isro chairman S Somnath, announcing the launch's success.



This will mark another success story for the Indian space ecosystem that played a crucial part in the success of Chandrayaan-3.



"We are privileged to partner with Isro for India's first solar mission - Aditya L1, for which L&T has contributed critical space-grade hardware backed by its engineering skill, manufacturing prowess and trained workforce. We at L&T are proud of our five-decade-long partnership with Isro," said A T Ramchandani, executive vice president and head, L&T Defence.



Named after the Sun God in Hindu mythology, Aditya-L1 was launched by a 44.4-metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), India's reliable workhorse in the space sector. Of the 91 launches conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), 59 used PSLV rockets. Though the actual cost of the mission is unknown, the government allocated around $48 million for it. This was the first time that the upper stage of the PSLV conducted two burning sequences.



Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies, with its extensive experience in satellite systems design, development and integration, played a pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 programme. For Aditya-L1, ATL has played a crucial role by manufacturing numerous avionics packages. These packages encompass a wide array of components, including onboard computers, Star sensor, Modular EED systems, payload DC-DC converters, etc.



For PSLV-C57 launch vehicle, ATL supplied 48 subsystems such as SARB, NGCP, Quad SBU, tracking transponder and various other interface units and carried out complete Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT). The PSLV-C57 is the seventh launch vehicle successfully integrated by the ATL team, and five more launch vehicles are currently under integration. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, as we contribute our technical excellence and manufacturing to support India's space exploration endeavours," said Subba Rao Pavuluri, chairman and managing director of ATL.



"The tremendous growth achieved in the Indian space sector is the result of hard work from all the scientists of Isro. MTAR is proud to be a key contributor in all the launches of Isro. We have supplied major systems such as Vikas Engines, electro-pneumatic modules, valves, safety couplers, nose cone, among others, for the PSLV-C57 launch vehicle used for the mission," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director, MTAR Technologies.



The mission is expected to take 125 days to reach a halo orbit around Lagrangian point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is located approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. This distance represents only one per cent of the total 150 million km between Earth and the Sun. Through the mission, Isro will join the elite league of players including the United States, Japan, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Germany to have a separate mission to study the Sun. In 2021, Nasa made history by becoming the first human-made object to reach as close as 7.5 million km to the Sun, becoming the first to fly through the corona, the outer atmosphere of the Sun.



"This achievement follows the Chandrayaan-3 mission, marking another significant milestone for India's space sector. It not only reaffirms India's capabilities in space exploration but will establish trust in our private sector's ability to collaborate internationally and contribute to the global space industry. These successes will also further enhance funding prospects for our private space companies," said A K Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA).