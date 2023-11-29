Afghan embassy in New Delhi will be functional in few days: Taliban govt

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi will resume operations in the next few days, Deputy Foreign Minister in the Taliban set up, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has said.

Stanikzai told Afghan broadcaster RTA that officials at the Afghan consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai have visited the embassy following instruction from Kabul.

The Taliban leader said Afghanistan wants good relations with the neighbouring countries.

His comments about resuming operations at the Afghan embassy came days after the mission under the control of Ambassador Farid Mamundzay announced its permanent closure, citing "persistent challenges from the Indian government".

Mamundzay, appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul, has been out of India for the last few months.

On Friday, the embassy announced its permanent closure.

The diplomats at the embassy appointed by the previous government had announced on September 30 too that the mission is ceasing its operations from October 1, alleging a "lack of support from the host government".

In April-May, the Afghan embassy was rocked by a power struggle in the wake of reports of the Taliban-appointed charge d'affaires to head the mission replacing Mamundzay.

Following the episode, the embassy came out with a statement that there was no change in its leadership.

The tussle for power had erupted after Qadir Shah, who was working as the trade councillor at the embassy since 2020, wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in late April claiming that he had been appointed as the charge d'affaires at the embassy by the Taliban.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.