Sunflower seed agitation in Haryana brings MSP problem to the fore again

The MSP for sunflower seeds for the 2022-23 season was Rs 6,400 per quintal (raised to Rs 6,760 for the 2023-24 season), but the price the farmers got was just Rs 4,000-5,000.

A few days ago, sunflower farmers in Haryana were agitating for the minimum support price (MSP), as market rates slumped in recent months.