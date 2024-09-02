After ex-RG Kar's principal, CBI arrests 3 more over 'financial misconduct'

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Calcutta High Court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility. | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
The CBI on Monday arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others for their alleged involvement in financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.

Within an hour after Ghosh was arrested, CBI officers picked up his security guard and two vendors who used to supply materials to the hospital where the body of a woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was found on August 9.

The Calcutta High Court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of its former principal.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

