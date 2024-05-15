Home / India News / After Mumbai hoarding crash, Raipur civic body seeks structural reports

After Mumbai hoarding crash, Raipur civic body seeks structural reports

A giant hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai on Monday when the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rains, leaving at least 14 dead

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
In the wake of the Mumbai hoarding tragedy, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has instructed all advertising agencies to submit a structural report of their hoardings installed in the Chhattisgarh capital, officials said on Wednesday.

RMC Commissioner Abinash Mishra on Tuesday chaired a meeting of directors of various ad agencies and the corporation officials and asked to ensure that the Mumbai like tragedy should not happen in Raipur, a public relations department officer said.

Mishra instructed the directors and representatives of more than 90 advertising agencies to submit to the RMC within a week the structural report of their hoardings put up in the city, he said.
 

The ad agencies will have to submit a certificate related to the structural probe to the town and country planning department of the RMC, the official said.

The commissioner instructed that no untoward incident should take place in Raipur due to hoardings and all necessary measures should be taken to prevent billboards from falling, he said.

A discussion was also held in the meeting on the effective implementation of the advertisement policy within the RMC's jurisdiction, he added.

Topics :MumbaiMaharashtraRaipurChhattisgarh

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

