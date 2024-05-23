Home / India News / After Pune crash, Kanpur police sends teen to juvenile home in similar case

A 15-year-old boy in Kanpur was involved in two accidents that killed two people last October and left four injured in March

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Amid outrage over the mowing down of two persons by a Porsche driven by a minor in Pune, police here are examining the conduct of their own officers who allegedly let off a 15-year-old boy involved in a hit-and-run case that killed two people last October.

Out on the road again, the boy was allegedly involved in another accident in March that left four people injured.

According to the police, the teenager was apprehended on May 21 and a departmental inquiry was ordered on Thursday, two days after the Pune accident.

In the first incident that took place in October last year, the teenager had allegedly fatally run over two people by his speeding car in the Barra area here, a senior official, adding that he indulged in a repeat accident in March this year as no timely action was taken against him.

In March, four persons were injured in the Nawabganj locality here when the boy was allegedly recklessly driving his car.

The top officials' temper ran high after it was learnt that the boy had indulged in another hit-and-run incident, after which the minor was finally apprehended on May 21 and sent to a juvenile home.
 

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra told reporters that a departmental inquiry has been launched to probe the role of those who caused delay in filing of the charge sheet against the teenager and taking action against the juvenile.

He said the officials have been asked to look into the role of the teen's father, a doctor, who allowed the boy to drive even after the first incident that took place last October.

It has been decided to implicate the boy's father if it is found that he allowed his son to continue driving despite his reckless driving that took the lives of two individuals, the ACP said.

A similar hit-and-run incident in Pune on Tuesday involving a minor has taken to the headlines. The youngster who was driving a Porsche car hit four persons, killing two of them. The minor has been slapped with Indian Penal Code section 279 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (reckless driving).

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

