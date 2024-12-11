After Sunil Pal, actor Mushtaq Khan reveals he was kidnapped, tortured

After comedian Sunil Pal, veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who has appeared in films such as Stree 2 and Welcome, has claimed that he was kidnapped on the pretext of being invited to the event. Khan's business partner told India Today Digital that the kidnappers tortured him for 12 hours and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

This comes days after Sunil Pal alleged being victim to a similar incident, claiming that he was kidnapped from the outskirts of Delhi, somewhere near Bijnor.

How Mushtaq Khan got kidnapped

According to Mushtaq Khan's business partner Shivam Yadav, the actor was invited for an event in Meerut and also received an advance amount along with flight tickets.

When Khan reached Delhi airport, the kidnappers asked him to sit in a car and forcefully drove him to the outskirts of Delhi.

According to Shivam, the kidnappers tortured him for almost 12 hours and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 core. He further informed that the kidnappers also took almost Rs 2 lakh from Khan and his son’s account.

How Mushtaq Khan escaped

According to the report, Khan, while in captivity, heard the morning azaan and realised a mosque would be nearby. He managed to run away and sought help from locals present there and the police to return home.

"Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened to him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neighbourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon," Shivam told India Today Digital.

Sunil Pal's kidnapping case

Comedian Sunin Pal had had a similar experience, where he got kidnapped from Haridwar highway when he was on his way to attend a private event. Kidnappers held him hostage and demanded ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Pal was released after he paid them Rs 8 lakh

Shivam, Mushtaq Khan's business partner, voiced concern about two celebrities going through a similar ordeal. He said when Khan returned home, they spoke about the incident with a few close friends.

"When Sunil's case was highlighted in the media, they informed us about the same. It is shocking that two public figures from the industry had to go through a similar ordeal. We hope there is awareness and protection in the future for everyone," Shivam said.