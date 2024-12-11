Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Naxalites kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh; 5th civilian murder in one week

Naxalites kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh; 5th civilian murder in one week

The latest incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased, identified as Kudiam Mado, was at his house in Somanpalli village

Naxal, Army
A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants. | Representational
Press Trust of India Bijapur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Naxalites have killed a 35-year-old BJP worker in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district while claiming he was acting as a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

This is the fifth murder of a civilian by Naxalites in the district in the last seven days.

The latest incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased, identified as Kudiam Mado, was at his house in Somanpalli village under Farsegarh police station limits, the official said.

A group of Naxalites stormed into Mado's house, dragged him outside and strangled him to death, the police official said.

In a pamphlet found at the spot, a national park area committee of Maoists took responsibility for the murder and claimed Mado was acting as a police informer, he said.

After being alerted on Wednesday morning, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

More From This Section

Bengaluru techie dies by suicide over domestic dispute: All that happened

Trustees' body moves HC to seek closure of unauthorised schools in Thane

Human error, lack of training led to BEST bus tragedy, suspect officials

Indian delegation meets Pope Francis, presents books on PM Modi's vision

Delhi air quality improves a bit; AQI drops to 207, some areas 'moderate'

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

On December 4, two former sarpanchs, one of them a BJP worker, were killed by Naxalites at separate places in Bijapur district.

On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman anganwadi assistant in the district.

Another woman was strangled to death by Naxalites here on December 7.

With Tuesday's incident, more than 60 persons have been killed in Naxal violence so far this year at separate places in Bastar division, which comprises seven districts including Bijapur, according to police.

Notably, nine BJP leaders were killed between January 2023 and April 2024 in separate incidents in the division.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: No possibility of tie-up with Congress for Delhi polls, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn MPs submit notice to bring no-confidence motion against Dhankhar

Remove Nishikant Dubey's unparliamentary remarks from record: Cong to Birla

BJP slams AIMIM for fielding Tahir Hussain, says move 'polarising'

AAP terms BJP 'anti-Jat', questions 'delay' in Shokeen's appointment

Topics :BJPCommunist partynaxaliteMaoistInsurgencyTerrorism

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story