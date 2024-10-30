K'taka Home minister denies claims of actor Darshan's VIP treatment in jail

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara on Wednesday denied reports of VIP treatment to actor Darshan, who was lodged in Bellary Jail for Renuka Swamy murder case.

G Parmeshwara said that if somebody is not well in the prison, then the medical team of the prison takes care or they outsource the medical team from a government hospital, denying this a VIP treatment.

"There is no such thing as VIP treatment. Normally, if somebody is not well, the medical team in the prison will take care or they will outsource the medical team from a government hospital. Such things are not VIP treatments. Let us also get the report from the Additional CP and we will see if there is any violation of the prison rules, then we need to take action. If there is no violation and simply accusations, we don't encourage such things," the Karnataka Home Minister told mediapersons.

This came after a picture of actor Darshan went viral with a rowdy-sheeter in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, raising allegations of VIP treatment, following which the actor was transferred to Bellary Jail.

In response, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "If this person is being given extra privileges, it is wrong. Officers who have facilitated such privileges should be held accountable."

Notably, seven prison officials were suspended following orders from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka High Court granted interim bail for six weeks to jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas, accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case.

Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the interim bail application filed by Darshan to enable him to undergo surgery. The High Court has directed Darshan to surrender his passport before the trial court.

The court also directed him to appear before a hospital of his choice and submit a report of his medical condition within one week to the court, including details of treatment that he would have to undergo.

Darshan has been named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy case, where a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9.