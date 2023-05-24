Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

The custodian of the bridge, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK, formerly Kolkata Port Trust), is already engaged in discussions with National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts – an incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) that works as the technology arm of the Ministry of Shipping and IITM. Once the scope of work is defined, a call may be taken on roping in external experts if required.

The iconic Howrah Bridge is due for a comprehensive health checkup after close to two decades.