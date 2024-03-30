Afzal Ansari alleges that Mukhtar Ansari was killed, says will give proof

Afzal Ansari, brother of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Saturday alleged that his brother was killed amid a huge conspiracy and they will provide strong proof when the time comes.

"Mukhtar Ansari has been killed and removed out of the way. When the time comes, we will give strong proof that he was killed with poison. To save some criminals, the whole government and its machinery have done a huge conspiracy. They have no shame. On March 26, Mukhtar Ansari was sent to the Medical College from the Banda jail. The Superintendent said that he was sent because the doctors suggested that," he said.

Further, the sitting MP from Ghazipur alleged that they were allowed to meet Mukhtar for only five minutes.

"We received a message at 3 am that Mukhtar Ansari's condition is serious. When we reached the hospital, we were allowed to meet with difficulty, only for 5 minutes. During the 5-minute meeting, Mukhtar Ansari said that he had been poisoned and because of that he had fainted. He said that he was in extreme pain. He said that he had fainted and shifted to the hospital in that condition," Afzal Ansari said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were concluded peacefully on Saturday.

Ansari was laid to rest at Mohammadabad, in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, amid tight security.

Ansari died in a hospital at Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. His family, however, claimed that he was "given poison in the food."

According to the official release from the hospital, Ansari was brought to the hospital around 8:25 pm on Thursday. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died.

A three-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation into the death of Ansari. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Banda issued orders concerning the judicial probe. Officials said a panel of two doctors will do the post-mortem, which will be video graphed.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.