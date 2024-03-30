Home / India News / Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, 48, dies of heart attack at Chennai hospital

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, 48, dies of heart attack at Chennai hospital

Daniel made his first appearance in a popular television serial "Chithi" and his character's name, Daniel, became his identity

People pay tribute to Daniel Balaji | Photo: X @PTI_News
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Popular Tamil film actor 'Daniel' Balaji, known for his stellar performance, died due to heart attack, a hospital source said here on Saturday.

He was 48. The actor, who was living in Thiruvanmiyur, complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kottivakkam here. He, however, succumbed.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

 

"Daniel's sudden passing away is shocking. The agony of death at a young age is distressing," actor-politician Kamal Haasan said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

"Shocking to hear that #DanielBalaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends," actress Keerthy Suresh said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Daniel made his first appearance in a popular television serial "Chithi" and his character's name, Daniel, became his identity.

Also Read

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes; Cillian Murphy best actor

Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground

Dermatomyositis: Disease that caused the demise of Suhani Bhatnagar

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza after Hamas attack

NewsClick case: Delhi police files chargesheet against founder under UAPA

PM Modi pays tributes to Bharat Ratna awardees Rao, Charan Singh, others

Saina Nehwal targets Karnataka Cong MLA Shamanur over 'anti-woman' remarks

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

ED arrests three members of banned PFI on money laundering charges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil NaduIndian film industry

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story