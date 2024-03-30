Home / India News / NewsClick case: Police files chargesheet against founder under UAPA

NewsClick case: Police files chargesheet against founder under UAPA

The chargesheet runs into several thousand pages

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha | Prabir Purkayastha via Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Police on Saturday filed its first charge sheet, spread across about 8,000 pages, in the UAPA case against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha for allegedly running Chinese propaganda, naming him and the firm owning the portal as accused.
 
The final report was filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to special public prosecutors, Akhand Pratap Singh and Suraj Rathi, the charge sheet names Purkayastha and PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited as accused.
 
Court sources said the charge sheet contains over 8,000 pages, including annexures. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 16.
 
The court granted extensions to the Delhi Police to file the charge sheet, first in December last year and then in February this year. Later, on March 20, it again extended the time required to file the final report by 10 days after noting submissions of the public prosecutors.
 
Section 43 D of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) extends the time required to complete investigation from 90 days to up to 180 days.
 
The Delhi Police Special Cell had last year registered a case under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA along with sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.
 
It also arrested NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty on October 3, 2023.
 
In January this year, the present court allowed Chakravarty's application seeking the court's permission to turn an approver.

Also Read

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

NewsClick row: Founder, HR head move SC against arrest in UAPA case

PM Modi pays tributes to Bharat Ratna awardees Rao, Charan Singh, others

Saina Nehwal targets Karnataka Cong MLA Shamanur over 'anti-woman' remarks

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

ED arrests three members of banned PFI on money laundering charges

Part of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi Policemedia freedomonline media

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story