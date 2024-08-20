Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Agitators thank U'khand CM for passing Bill providing 10% govt job quota

CM congratulated state agitators on passage of bill and said that they have contributed lot to formation of U'khand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10 quota in govt jobs

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM
The Chief Minister said that the state government can never forget the struggle and sacrifice of the state agitators |
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 8:53 AM IST
The statehood agitators and their dependents met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday and expressed gratitude for the passage of the bill providing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs.

The state agitators visited the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand's Khatima on Monday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to fulfil every resolution taken in the public interest. "In this direction, we have fulfilled our promise made to the State Agitators," CM Dhami said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister congratulated the state agitators on the passage of the bill and said, "The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10 per cent horizontal reservation, for this, a bill was brought in the assembly and passed. The government does what it says. I congratulate all the agitators and their dependents on the passage of the bill."

The Chief Minister said that the state government can never forget the struggle and sacrifice of the state agitators.

The bill providing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand was approved by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) on August 18. This has been a long pending demand of the state agitators.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

