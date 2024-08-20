Agitators thank U'khand CM for passing Bill providing 10% govt job quota

The statehood agitators and their dependents met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday and expressed gratitude for the passage of the bill providing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs.

The state agitators visited the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand's Khatima on Monday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to fulfil every resolution taken in the public interest. "In this direction, we have fulfilled our promise made to the State Agitators," CM Dhami said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister congratulated the state agitators on the passage of the bill and said, "The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10 per cent horizontal reservation, for this, a bill was brought in the assembly and passed. The government does what it says. I congratulate all the agitators and their dependents on the passage of the bill."