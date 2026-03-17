Agnit Semiconductor aims to scale production to 100K units in 24 months

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore-incubated deep-tech startup Agnit Semiconductors aims to scale its production of gallium nitride chips and components to 1 lakh units over the next 24 months, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer Hareesh Chandrasekar told Business Standard.

The company, which has raised $2.6 million in a seed-extension round led by Shastra VC, including participation from existing investors 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock, works exclusively on gallium nitride semiconductor chips and products, as the material is extremely efficient for handling power at both radio frequency as well as power electronics, Chandrasekar said.

“We have about three pilots which are currently running with the strategic sector for various categories of products. Of the three pilots that we are running, we see that there is a strong possibility that at least two of them might go into volume production in the coming year,” he said.