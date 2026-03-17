Can restaurants add an 'LPG crisis charge' to your bill? Law explained

Restaurants in several cities are reflecting higher input costs linked to commercial LPG. Several establishments have reportedly responded by adding a separate “LPG surcharge” to the final bill instead of revising menu prices.

Over the weekend, users on social media shared screenshots of an “LPG crisis charge” appearing on bills. One such image, first circulated on Reddit and later on X, showed a Bengaluru-based cafe adding the surcharge to a lemonade order. Reports of similar charges being levied by multiple eateries have since surfaced.

This raises a broader question: Can such a charge be imposed at the billing stage, and what protections do consumers have?

Here is what Indian law states. No 'hidden' or 'forced' charges The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, defines an unfair trade practice as any conduct that misleads consumers about pricing or compels them to pay for a service without prior disclosure. Within this framework, any charge not communicated before an order is placed can be challenged. Similarly, a fee that appears automatically on the bill without the consumer’s knowledge may fall within the scope of an unfair practice. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also issued guidelines stating that consumers must not be subjected to compulsory charges that are not part of the displayed price. This establishes that pricing must be transparent when a consumer makes a purchase decision and cannot be altered at the billing stage.

Why the service charge precedent matters The government’s position on service charge offers the closest legal reference. In 2022, the CCPA issued guidelines stating: “No hotel or restaurant shall add service charge automatically or by default in the bill.” The same directions add, “Service charge shall not be collected from consumers by any other name.” These provisions reinforce that any additional charge beyond the listed price must remain voluntary. The issue has also been examined in court. Proceedings in the National Restaurant Association of India vs Union of India before the Delhi High Court have addressed whether such charges can be imposed mandatorily. The matter remains under judicial consideration, but the regulatory position against compulsory charges continues to apply.

This precedent is relevant because an LPG surcharge similarly appears as an amount added over and above the menu price. Can LPG surcharge be charged at all? Indian law does not specifically refer to an LPG surcharge. Its validity is therefore assessed against general consumer protection principles. A restaurant may include such a charge only if it is disclosed clearly before the order is placed and is not presented as a statutory levy such as a tax. It must also not be imposed automatically without the consumer’s awareness. If such a charge appears only at the billing stage, it may be treated as misleading pricing under the Consumer Protection Act. The legal position allows transparent pricing structures but does not permit charges that are introduced after the transaction decision has been made.

What restaurants are legally allowed to do Regulations do not prevent restaurants from adjusting prices to account for higher costs. However, the method of doing so must comply with disclosure requirements. Restaurants may revise menu prices to reflect increased input costs or clearly communicate any additional charge before an order is placed. What they cannot do is introduce a charge after the consumer has already decided to make a purchase, or present such a charge in a manner that creates confusion with government taxes like GST. The law requires that the full price payable be communicated upfront. Consumer rights: What you can do Consumers have clear protections if such charges are added without prior notice.

If an LPG surcharge appears on a bill without disclosure, a consumer can request its removal and decline to pay that portion. A complaint may also be filed through the National Consumer Helpline or before the appropriate consumer commission. The CCPA guidelines further state, “No restriction on entry or provision of services based on collection of service charge shall be imposed.” This means a business cannot deny service solely because a consumer refuses to pay an undisclosed charge. Hence, Indian law permits businesses to revise prices, but it does not allow undisclosed or compulsory additions at the billing stage.