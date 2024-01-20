Home / India News / Agreement, disagreement soul of Parliamentary democracy: Lok Sabha speaker

Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha
Press Trust of India Raipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 9:31 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said agreement and disagreement form the soul of Parliamentary democracy and urged members to utilise the forum of state assemblies to articulate the hopes and aspirations of people.

Addressing the newly elected members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Birla said it was very important for dissent to be expressed within the established parameters of parliamentary dignity and decorum.

"When it comes to national interest, all the Members should work collectively to achieve that goal without being guided by partisan politics," he said.

Birla said the dignity of the Chair in the House was paramount and suggested that Treasury and Opposition must respect decisions of the presiding officer.

"Respect for the Chair will strengthen people's faith in democratic institutions," he said.

Birla advised the members to denounce the tactics of disruption and adopt the path of debate and discussion. "Fruitful debates in the House will pave the way to solve people's issues."

Birla said that legislators must acquaint themselves with the subjects and the rules in order to play their role effectively.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

