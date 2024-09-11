Agri minister Chouhan submits report on floods in AP, Telangana to HM Shah

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a preliminary report on the extent of damage caused to agricultural crops due to floods and heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"...handed over the preliminary report of damage caused in the flood and heavy rain-affected areas of AP and Telangana. Soon, a central team will visit the affected areas and assess the damage," Chouhan posted on X after meeting Shah.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have severely impacted agricultural lands, with significant crop damage reported across both states. In Andhra alone, crops in about 1.8 lakh hectares is estimated to have been damaged as shared by the Union minister during his recent visit to the flood-hit state.