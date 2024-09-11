Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan carrying out large-scale reforms for ease of biz, says minister

The minister further said that the government aims to double the state's gross domestic product (GDP) from the current Rs 15 trillion to Rs 30 trillion in the next five years

Rising Rajasthan | Photo: X/ Col Rajyavardhan Rathore
Rathore also said the government is committed to generating employment. | Photo: X/ Col Rajyavardhan Rathore
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is carrying out large-scale administrative reforms to ensure ease of doing business and make the state investor-friendly, industry and commerce minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said on Wednesday.

"The government is constantly trying to reduce the cost of doing business and reduce red tape to zero under 'ease of doing business' so that it is easy for the industry to do business here," Rathore said while talking to reporters about the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit-2024.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

The minister further said that the government aims to double the state's gross domestic product (GDP) from the current Rs 15 trillion to Rs 30 trillion in the next five years.

Mobilising investment in the state through the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit is the top priority of the government, he said.

The summit is a great opportunity to showcase Rajasthan as one of the most business-friendly states and for this the government is carrying out large-scale administrative reforms to make the industrial scenario of the state investor-friendly, he added.

Rathore also said the government is committed to generating employment and boosting the economy of Rajasthan through this summit.

Ahead of the summit, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior ministers of the state government as well as officials are visiting major domestic and international commercial centres to welcome investors and help them set up projects here, he said.

A high-level delegation of the state government led by Rathore will visit the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from September 16-20.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

