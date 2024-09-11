5 non-BJP-ruled states' ministers to meet in Kerala for FC discussion

Ministers from five non-BJP-ruled states will meet here on Thursday to discuss key issues related to the 16th Finance Commission, as, according to them, the country grapples with economic federalism challenges.

The meeting, hosted by Kerala, comes at a critical time when states face significant developmental and financial hurdles, according to a statement issued by the office of Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal here on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The main objective is to present these challenges to the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr A Arvind Panagariya, and explore potential solutions, it said.