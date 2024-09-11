Delhi HC launches e-museum portal; includes files on several famous cases

Have you wanted to access the original files of the trial court judgment in the Mahatma Gandhi murder case but didn’t know where to access them? The Delhi High Court website's new portal has got you covered.

The e-museum on the top left corner of the website takes you to another page where there is a stanchion and a viewing bench. On the left is the repository of historical documents/artefacts/photographs, and on the right is the repository of records of landmark cases. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This repository of records of landmark cases section features digitised records of ten landmark judgments from both district courts and the High Court, including the first judgment delivered by the Delhi High Court, the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, the Indira Gandhi assassination case, the Parliament and Red Fort attack cases, the Jessica Lal murder case, the decriminalisation of homosexuality case, among others.

One can see the case name as well as the common name of the case and read a summary of the case. One can also use the play function to narrate the summary.

“Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case: On 30.01.1948 at about 5 pm at Birla House, New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi was shot down by Sh. Nathuram V. Godse. Pursuant to investigation, the State had presented eight accused persons viz. Sh. Nathuram V. Godse, Sh. Narayan D. Apte, Sh. Vishnu R. Karkare, Sh. Madanlal K. Pahwa, Sh. Shankar Kistayya, Sh. Gopal V. Godse, Sh. Vinayak D. Savarkar, and Sh. Dattataraya S. Parchure, for trial before the Court of Sh. Atma Charan Esq., ICS, Special Judge, which was especially held at Red Fort, Delhi. Upon conclusion of the trial, the Court of Sh. Atma Charan Esq., ICS, Special Judge, had convicted seven out of the eight accused persons qua various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Explosive Substances Act, 1908. The attached file contains the judgment passed by Sh. Atma Charan Esq., ICS, Special Judge, on 10.02.1949,” the brief summary of the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case reads.

The other section on the portal, titled Repository of Historical Documents/Artefacts/Photographs, has digital records such as the cabinet note for establishing the Delhi High Court, judges' oaths and affirmations, speeches, press coverage, and more.

The e-museum portal was launched by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on Wednesday along with the 'Humour in Court', a new section for publishing stories of humour in courtrooms, and Delhi High Court WhatsApp Services initiatives.

The Court has invited contributions from lawyers and litigants for stories of humour in and outside courtrooms, and the same can be mailed to delhihighcourt@nic.in.

As for the WhatsApp services, users must save this number, open a chat in WhatsApp, and send a "Hi" message to initiate the conversation. This will allow litigants and advocates to receive information on cause lists, court listings, and filings on WhatsApp.

The three initiatives are part of the vision and roadmap put in place by the Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Accessibility Committee, chaired by Justice Rajiv Shakdher and comprising Justices Sanjeev Narula, Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Swarana Kanta Sharma, and Girish Kathpalia.

The initiatives were launched in the presence of the judges of the Delhi High Court and Delhi High Court Bar Association members.