Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meet today

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks

The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave here | File image (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday in what is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government.

The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues but the meeting on Sunday assumes political significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.

The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave here.

One of the key points to be discussed during the exercise could be the highlights of the government's performance as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence of retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The EC has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the EC had announced the schedule for the nine-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

