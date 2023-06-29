Ahmedabad court to hear defamation case against Tejashwi Yadav on July 6

The Metropolitan Court of Ahmedabad on Wednesday fixed 6 July as the next date of hearing in the defamation case against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier, on June 23 while hearing the defamation case the petitioner presented five witnesses before the court and their statements were recorded.

"During the hearing on the defamation case against Tejaswi Yadav, the petitioner presented five witnesses before the court. Their statements were recorded. The court finalised June 28 as the date to decide on summoning Tejashwi Yadav in the case. Hence, June 28 has become an important date in this case," P Patel, the petitioner's lawyer, said.

Yadav is accused of defaming the people of Gujarat and allegedly calling them 'fraud'. The petitioner has filed a complaint under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.