What a powerful idea: US Ambassador on PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark

The Prime Minister made a 'not an era of war' comment while talking with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 during an SCO summit

ANI Asia
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 6:34 AM IST
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "today's era is not an era of war" statement and said that this was a powerful and necessary idea.

Speaking at an event titled 'Peace Prosperity, Planet, and People Event, a New Chapter for US-India' at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Garcetti said, "When Prime Minister Modi said that 'today's era is not an era of war,' it caught the ears of the entire world. What a powerful idea. What a necessary idea."

The Prime Minister made a 'not an era of war' comment while talking with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 during an SCO summit.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi said "today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers.

While addressing the event, Garcetti further stated that India and US have the power to set an example and build a more peaceful world, in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

"A key component of peace is protection. As we've unfortunately seen over the past three years, we live in a world in which countries ignore sovereign borders, advancing their claims through violence and destruction. This is not the world we want. This is not the world we need," Garcetti said.

"Together, India and the United States of America can build a bulwark against this might makes right mentality. Working together, the world's two largest democracies can bolster the security, stability, and prosperity of the entire world," he added.

He also stated that India and US are already doing so much together to ensure peace. He pointed out that the joint training and operations are being conducted by US and India's troops from the mountains of Alaska to the Red Sea.

"Our countries' defence industries are increasingly connected. In fact, components made here in India already keep U.S. Apache helicopters and C-130 transport aircraft in the sky," he said and added "Soon, we'll see advanced jet engines made here in India as well.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 6:34 AM IST

