Third IWG meet ends as focus shifts to FinMin; governors' meet in July



On Wednesday, the last of the meeting, two sessions were organized, wherein the delegates discussed the framework to enhance the capacities of the urban administrations, along with another important workstream outlined in the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India’s stewardship concluded on Wednesday in Rishikesh. The three-day IWG meeting commenced on 26th June 2023 and was attended by 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations.



The sessions were chaired by Australia and Brazil, with a presentation by the Asian Development Bank. Overall, the 3rd IWG meeting concluded with India outlining the clearly defined outcomes. The delegates appreciated the Indian Presidency for the warm hospitality and acknowledged the efforts of the Presidency towards achieving progress across the workstreams.



The Presidency had also organized an excursion programme wherein the delegates visited Beatles Ashram and experienced ganga aarti at the Triveni Ghat. A pandal was also set up at the ghat keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rain. The plan to visit Ouni village, which was built as a model village, was dropped due to heavy showers. Over the last three days, the delegates relished the local cuisines of Uttarakhand and experienced the culture and heritage of the state. The priority principles of the meet are expected to be endorsed by the bloc’s finance ministers and central bank governors in the Gandhinagar meet in July. If approved, the priority principles of ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow’ could be the first policy statement to be endorsed by G20 leaders under India’s presidency.

The next and last meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group is scheduled in September 2023, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.