AIBOC flags security lapses, seeks curbs on bank officers' election duties

AIBOC said the prolonged diversion of officers from core banking work would adversely impact regulatory compliance, audit processes, accounting closures and the achievement of statutory and business targets, ultimately affecting customer service and the implementation of government schemes.

“While bank officers have always cooperated with lawful public duties in the national interest, the scale, timing and prolonged nature of these deployments are materially impairing essential banking functions,” the union said in a press statement.

The union also flagged serious security concerns following an incident in Farakka, West Bengal, where two micro observers were reportedly injured after miscreants entered an ERO office, vandalised the premises and assaulted officials. “Alarmingly, there was no police or security protection, and the officers were left at the mercy of the mob,” AIBOC said, holding the Election Commission responsible for what it termed an abdication of duty to protect deputed officials.