BMC polls: Voters claim ink can be wiped with acetone; poll panel responds

The long-delayed elections to Mumbai’s civic body began on Thursday morning, but polling was soon marked by controversy amid claims that the ink applied to voters’ fingers could be removed using acetone.

As voting began for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, videos circulated on social media showing voters using acetone to remove the so-called ‘indelible’ ink from their fingers. Acetone is a colourless, flammable organic solvent commonly used in nail polish removers and cleaning agents.

Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad shared a video on X showing a party colleague using acetone to wipe off the ink. “BMC wiping off accountability? Since morning, we have been receiving several reports of how the marker ink being used to show voting has been done is easily being wiped off,” she wrote.

“My colleague and his wife here demonstrate how this ink can be easily wiped off with acetone or nail polish remover,” Gaikwad added, questioning the transparency of the civic polls. She also flagged other alleged issues, including “last-minute bribes to voters going unchecked, missing names of voters, the SEC website crashing, making it difficult for voters to find their names, and ink that is being easily wiped”. Similar claims were raised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray . He said the ink used earlier had been replaced with a new pen. “If you use a hand sanitiser, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.