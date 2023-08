A fire broke out near the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday, PTI reported. Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials cited by PTI said.

The fire started at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room have been evacuated, the report added.